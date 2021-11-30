Curaleaf (CURLF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS: CURLF):

11/9/2021 – Curaleaf was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$29.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.25 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.75 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

