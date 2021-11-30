Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,196 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. 234,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

