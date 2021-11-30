Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. 2,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,436. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

