Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

PBP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

