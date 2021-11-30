Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Down 13.6%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ) was down 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 18,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 70,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberloq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberloq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.