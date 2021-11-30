DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

LIDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. AEye has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

