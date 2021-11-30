DA Davidson Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Saturday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the business services provider will earn $11.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $91.48 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,674.69.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,182.01 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,430.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,310.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

