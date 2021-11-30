Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down to $385.32

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $385.32, but opened at $371.32. Daily Journal shares last traded at $366.20, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Daily Journal by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

