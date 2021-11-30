Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.37. 14,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.13. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

