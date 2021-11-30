Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DKDCA stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.