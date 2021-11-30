Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.05 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

