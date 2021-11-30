DAV Coin (DAV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1.07 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.67 or 0.00365503 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,051.49 or 0.98179137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00048719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

