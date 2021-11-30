Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $18.05

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $18.76. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,066,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

