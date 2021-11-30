Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $18.05

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $18.76. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 50 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,066,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
