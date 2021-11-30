Decentr (DEC) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Decentr has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $443,853.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decentr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.00374303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

About Decentr

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,768,535 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

