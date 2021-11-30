Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

DCPH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 4,266,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,307. The firm has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

