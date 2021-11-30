Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $398.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $398.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.50.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $348.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.