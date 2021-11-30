Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $398.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $398.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
DE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.50.
Shares of DE opened at $348.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
