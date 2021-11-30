Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $485.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $442.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.50.

DE stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

