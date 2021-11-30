Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

DH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,396,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $8,731,000.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

