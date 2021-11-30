Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

