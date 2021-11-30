Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Deluxe worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

