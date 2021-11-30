Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 5,484 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

