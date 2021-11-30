Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a C$22.50 price objective on the stock.

SKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.60 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$781.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

