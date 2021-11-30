Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €61.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €61.00 ($69.32) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($64.77).

HLE opened at €60.70 ($68.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.31. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($78.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

