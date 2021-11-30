DexKit Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, DexKit has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $6,882.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DexKit Coin Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

