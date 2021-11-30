DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

