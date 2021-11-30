DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About DigiPath
