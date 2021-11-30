Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGI9 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.20 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.97. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Lisa Harrington purchased 18,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.