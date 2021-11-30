Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

DLR stock opened at $168.79 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

