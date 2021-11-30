Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

DIN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. 250,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

