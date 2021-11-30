Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

DIISY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

