Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.07. 447,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,184,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

