Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.07. 447,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,184,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

