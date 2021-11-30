Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 18.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 515,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,995,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 814,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

