Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $$1.82 during trading on Tuesday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Dixons Carphone

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

