DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,633 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

MRVL stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.