DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,667 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

CERN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

