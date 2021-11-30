DNB Asset Management AS Buys 869 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $412,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $48,268,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 174.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $634.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $471.31 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

