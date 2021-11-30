DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,896 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

