DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.85 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 84.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 27.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $3,323,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $223.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

