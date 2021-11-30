DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 389.2% in November

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 389.2% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

Several research firms have commented on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.57.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

