DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Northland Securities

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 186.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCGO. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

