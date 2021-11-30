Dogey-Inu Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $54,868.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 964,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 418,619,096,708,196 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

