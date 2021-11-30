Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $85.05 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.