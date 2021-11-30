Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 128,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

