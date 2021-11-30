Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$62.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Dollarama stock traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,776. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The company has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.55.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

