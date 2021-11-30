Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Domo has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $338,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

