Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,948. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.