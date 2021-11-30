DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.64

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 2284593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in DouYu International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 510.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 437,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.