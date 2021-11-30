Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 318.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

