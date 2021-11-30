e-Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $223,679.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $223,679.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00093920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.79 or 0.08019926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,644.23 or 1.00374132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021875 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

