E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.99 ($12.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.61. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

