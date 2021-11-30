easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $6.88 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

